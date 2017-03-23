Don't Contend, Optimize: Search Engine Optimization Tips For Your Success

Most people take a lot of pride in the sites they build and the businesses they put together via the web. But this pride doesn't come without first experiencing success. No one is proud of a failed business or website. Here are some SEO tips you can use in order to make a success of your business:

Create unique content on your site to get found. Think about what everyone else is saying in your field and say it in a different, more powerful way. You don't want to blend in and under your competitors by writing something similar to what they do. You'll probably never get found that way. Keep your writing fresh.

Search engine optimize any videos on your website by including keywords in video titles, tags and descriptions. The world's second largest search engine is YouTube and for some keywords Google indexes YouTube videos on the first page of search results. Therefore, it makes sense to use SEO techniques on all videos on your website.

Grab any information your competitors give you and use it to your advantage. Sometimes, competing websites will give you exact information about their targeted keywords. There are two common ways to find this information. One is to look in the META tag of the site's homepage. Additionally, on some pages with articles, some or all of the keywords will be in bold.

Use Youtube! Video hits are easily searched for on a video site like Youtube, and you can even embed links to take the viewers back to your website. If you title the video with your keywords and embed it on your website, it will help to bring your ratings up in other search engines.

Use the most searched keywords in your HTML title tag. Search engines weigh the placement of keywords and the most weight is given to those in the title. Putting the most important words right in your title will get you to the top of a search query and drive users to your site.

Obtaining your search engine optimization goals can be made easier by using graphics and images. Use low resolution images because high resolution images will increase loading time. Key words within the images themselves will be read by search engine spiders. People enjoy seeing images and graphics on a website and it can help describe your article, blog or product as well as produce search engine results for optimal traffic to your site.

Do not make your site entirely Flash-based. Not only will some people not buy due to device incompatibility, others simply don't like Flash and will click away from your site quickly. Do, however, use Flash in product or service demonstrations, as they can convert customers. But, have a text description for those who can't or won't use Flash.

Write website content that human beings can understand and enjoy. Keyword injected nonsense just isn't going to work. Search engines are programmed to differentiate between actual sentences and strings of words. They know a paragraph shouldn't have the same sentence repeated over and over. If you fill your site with valuable content then the SERPS will reward you.

If your site has an archive of older content, you can boost your search engine rankings by linking back to it frequently when new content is posted. The more links that exist pointing to a specific piece of content, the higher it is rated. Also, having new content linked to old content increases the perceived relevance of the old content.

One of the more subtle efforts webmasters can make to optimize their sites for search engine performance is naming all of their image files descriptively. If search engines index image directories they are wasting their time if all of the pictures have generic titles. (e.g. "img_HSC_001.jpg") Images with names like "louis-vuitton-bag-03.jpg," on the other hand, contain keywords the search engines will pick up on.

Feel free to use the meta keyword tag, but don't include too many words. Use only your top 3-5 phrases of 2-3 words each, and make sure those words are also repeated in your copy. The meta keyword tag has mostly depreciated, but there are still some search engines that make use of it.

If you take the time to apply these tips to your search engine optimization plan, you are going to see some great results. No results happen overnight but these tips and advice are sure to help you get the results that your sites need a bit quicker than you would accomplish it otherwise.