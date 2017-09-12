Seo Techniques That Really Work

If you had a dollar for every service available on the market that says it can take your site to the top of the rankings in just a few weeks, you wouldn't even need to be in web business. You'd be wealthy already. Stay away from those services and handle the SEO yourself. It's not hard to do, especially if you just follow these SEO tips to get you started and help you to stay on track.

To really push your business up through the rankings, you should think about using long-tail keywords and longer phrases that are specific to what people are searching for. The web spiders are very friendly to longer keywords, and you can use fewer of these throughout your content, allowing it to appear more natural and to come across as reader-friendly.

When creating a title tag, there are two quick and simple tips you should use to help you in the rankings. First, always make sure that the title is as relevant to the product/service/site as possible, and two, keep your tags different on each page. The more pages that are available on the search engine, the bigger presence you'll have online.

When optimizing your site for Google, do not use "semi spam" copy. Recent Google algorithm changes penalize not only obvious spam (e.g. "Get X@naX from 0verseas"), but also low quality content that has no useful purpose other than to drive visitors to a site. Articles spun by computers are a good example of this kind of content.

Add a site map to your webpage. Search engines can't index pages that it can't find easily. A site map can help search engines find everything on your site. If your site is difficult to navigate, or is very large, you could even consider having multiple site maps to help search engines further.

Search engine optimize any videos on your website by including keywords in video titles, tags and descriptions. The world's second largest search engine is YouTube and for some keywords Google indexes YouTube videos on the first page of search results. Therefore, it makes sense to use SEO techniques on all videos on your website.

You should avoid 404 errors at all costs. A 404 error happens when a user attempts to visit a page that no longer exists or never existed in the first place. When you update pages with new links, be sure to use a 301 redirect. The redirect will automatically take the user to the new link when they arrive at the old one.

When looking to improve search engine optimization, it is a good idea to start a blog. Search engines like Google and Yahoo love blogs because of their structured data and fresh content. Additionally, having a blog allows you to get in on the latest conversations about your industry and trade ideas with other bloggers.

Cloaking is a technique where one optimized site is given to the search engines and a completely different, un-optimized site is given to consumers. This practice is very controversial and may result in your site being considered spam. Take great caution if this is a road you decide to travel down.

Focus on becoming an expert in just one or two aspects of SEO right away. Depending upon your resources, you may not be able to learn each and every nuance of SEO. Instead, fully explore only a few strategies.

To make your website's linking structure give you good search engine results, avoid deep linking hierarchies, unless you are comfortable with your low-level pages performing poorly on the results pages. Deep linking means using many nested sub-directories to organize your content. Search engines are unlikely to burrow more than two or three sub-directories deep, so make sure pages at that depth are not page that you want to optimize for the search engines.

Every article you publish in an article marketing program will likely include an author's bio section. Make sure that your author's bio includes links to your website and employs the same keywords you use in your other marketing efforts. A well-crafted bio will make your article a more effective tool for increasing search engine exposure.

When choosing good keywords for your website, you should look for keywords that a buyer would use. Use product or brand names, or keyword related to a problem or a solution, for instance sentences starting with 'how to'. You can easily track which keywords leads people to your website and create similar keywords.

Enhance the content of your articles' body with keywords. Whether it's a blog post or other content on your site, it's critical that the body of your text contains your targeted keywords. Try to use your keywords in the first paragraph, at least two times. Then try to use it with your first 200 words several times - but don't go overboard - or the search engines will accuse you of keyword stuffing.

As you can see, SEO isn't hard at all. It might all be Greek to you at this point, but given a little bit of time, the mystery will start to unravel and you will understand what it expected of you by the search engines, if you want your site found among the similar sites in your category.